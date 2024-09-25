The Colored Sunset, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

Recently, I published a magical sunset in my portfolio, which explains my methodology.

Later, using the same method mentioned above, the following beauties were published.

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/12/07/2024/dreamed-sunset-montreal-quebec-canada

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/17/09/2023/riviere-des-prairies-sunset-montreal-quebec-canada

Again, in the afternoon, when I took this colored sunset, the sky was full of fine white clouds. It was a nature’s signal that I had to go back to the Rivières des Prairies sector.

This time, I went further west. When I saw these gorgeous-colored clouds, I parked the car on the side of the road and walked quickly to the river shoreline.

I installed my tripod, cable release and wide-angle lens. I used a 10-stop ND filter to smooth any wind ripples on the water surface. I was amazed to see all the linear elements in the scene: the vegetation, the shorelines, the clouds and the reflections all ending at the same spot in the distant background. I composed the image using a 16 mm focal length. When I triggered the shutter, the camera exposed the scene for 55 sec. It had a gorgeous effect on the clouds and water. Once again, I was guided by the live time feature on my Olympus camera, which allows me to see the image and histogram progress during long exposures.

Montreal is a big city. Once again, I was very happy to seize this beauty with no urban visual distractions. This spot is a 13-minute drive from home! Did you find yours in your close vicinity?