Laguna Verde, Eduardo Avaroa Andean Fauna NR, Bolivia

At a staggering 4,310 meters above sea level, Laguna Verde, nestled in the Eduardo Avaroa Andean Fauna National Reserve, is one of the most breathtaking natural wonders of Bolivia. This stunning emerald-green lake, with its mesmerizing hues and otherworldly landscapes, feels like a dreamscape amidst the stark, arid environment of the Bolivian Altiplano.

The lake owes its striking green colour to the high concentration of minerals and sediments, particularly copper, that reflect the sunlight in vibrant tones. Framed by the towering snow-capped peaks of the Andes, including the majestic Licancabur Volcano, the setting exudes tranquillity and mystery.

Laguna Verde sits in a region known for its extreme conditions. The high altitude means thin air and chilly winds, making the atmosphere feel surreal and remote. Yet, despite these harsh conditions, the area is a sanctuary for unique wildlife like flamingos, which flock to the lagoon's mineral-rich waters during certain seasons, adding a splash of pink to the landscape.

For adventurous travellers and photographers alike, Laguna Verde offers an unforgettable experience. The water's ever-changing colours, ranging from vivid green to deep turquoise depending on the weather and time of day, present endless photographic opportunities. The stark beauty, combined with the sense of isolation and serenity, makes it a must-see destination for anyone exploring the wonders of Bolivia's high-altitude deserts.