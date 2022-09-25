Sandstone Falls, New River Gorge National Park, West Virginia, USA

Sandstone Falls is a 1,500 foot wide waterfall that drops between 10 and 25 feet along its expanse along the New River in the New River Gorge National Park (NRGNP) in West Virginia. I had been wanting to visit this waterfall for some time now, and the NRGNP as I only live a few hours from it. I left my house at 3:30 a..m., through my gear into my car and eagerly drove to Sandstone Falls from my little country town, Church Hill, TN. I pulled in about 20 minutes before first light and grabbed my gear and oriented myself in which direction the falls was. As I walked the boardwalk trail that leaves the parking lot, I came to this first view of the falls. I stepped off the boardwalk and found an angle where it had an unobstructed view of the first falls. As I waited for the light to catch in the clouds, I started to pay attention to the mist, I was hoping for a point where I could have the mist fade out the furthest section of the falls while leaving the first part clear. After about thirty minutes, I finally was greeted with this opportunity (by chance, you can't predict nature). I was thrilled to capture this image, it was exactly what I was going for, and I did not expect the beautiful purple tones to set in, that was an added bonus! The pink sky and purple toned fog/mist lasted roughly ten minutes, it paired beautifully with the autumn tones starting to appear in the surrounding foliage.

