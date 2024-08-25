Salish Sea, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada

Bull kelp stipe bows to the surface as it is swept in by the current flowing through an underwater valley. Its holdfast roots keep tension while the fronds of the blades twist gently as the tide rises.

I was kayaking alone on a sunny day over crystal clear waters near Telegraph Cove and was so excited by the beauty of the underwater world that I kept plunging my camera into the ocean until my hand was so cold it felt hot.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now