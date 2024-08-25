Old Town, Sacramento, CA, USA

Capitol cities tend to be in thankless positions as destination cities unless they are already an established metropolis like Boston or an established vacation destination like Honolulu. When political legislation is your city's mission, it's hard also to develop an interesting tourist destination.

Sacramento is like this. I had never been there, but I found myself going to a concert there with a friend, so I decided to spend an extra day taking photographs. I will probably never be back, which is not a statement made with negativity, just practicality.

Walking twelve miles with my camera on Day Two, I found plenty of interesting pockets in Sacramento and came home with a surprising plethora of shots to save. Other than the Capitol (which is beautiful), Old Sacramento is probably the next-most popular tourist destination, with its many restored buildings, train museum, and architectural details, as seen in this photo.

My background is in the field of architectural design, but just taking a technically perfect shot of a building is often not interesting. Most proficient with a camera can do it. My pursuit is of the neglected perspective; in this case, what's interesting about the building here is the stair detail. Buildings are sometimes too massive to capture in an interesting way, and over time, I have found success in boldly pursuing the details, which opens a window into the architect's mind and talent.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now