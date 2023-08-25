Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, Bandon, Oregon, USA

It took an almost 6-hour drive to get to Bandon. The weather turned out very good that day, compared to my last trip; this is considered a much better condition. I arrived almost an hour before sunset and walked around the beach to find a good composition. I found a few, but that also depended on how the sunset turned out; the beach soon started filling up with tourists and photographers.

I had to walk around and started to photograph some of the locations that I found, but right at the end, when the sun dipped very low and a little bit of blue hour started to kick in, I went back to this location and found the last sunlight still hitting the tip of the rocks.

I took a few shots, but I like this one where you can still see some light on the tip of the rocks.

