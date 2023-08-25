Delaware Water Gap, PA, USA

Early morning in the Delaware Water Gap at Dingman's Falls after a rainy week. I expected the creek to be full for late summer and have a good flow. The creeks are starting to have a low flow late in the summer due to summer's heat.

I wanted to slow the shutter speed down to create a milky effect with the waterfall and the outflow in the creek. The bonus was the swirling eddy captured with the 6-second exposure. I photographed this image at several different speeds, and the 6-second exposure gave the best milky flow with the eddy swirl.

I went to this spot hoping to catch the early morning sun lighting up the waterfall; it was not, as the early morning haze/fog would not burn off. Less than 1/2 mile away, the Delaware River often creates its own microclimate of low morning fog, especially on windless days. I cannot wait to go back and shoot this location in late October, when the leaves in the background will be gold and red.

