Bixby Bridge, Pacific Coast Highway, California, USA

I managed to carve out a day at the end of a business trip to devote to photography and headed straight for the Pacific Coast Highway. It was a magical day of exploring and shooting as I started in the Bay Area and drove south. At some point, though, I realized I had to get back to the hotel to be ready to fly home the next day, and I had covered a lot of ground!

I started back and recrossed over the famous Bixby bridge, which I had not imaged earlier due to the poor light at the time I crossed it heading south. This time, I was determined to get something, and so I was able to pull off after the bridge, set up, and get a long exposure shot of the bridge and the coast in the rapidly fading light of blue hour. It was a great end to a fantastic day of imaging!

