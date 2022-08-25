Brennisteinsalda, Landmannalaugar, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Landmannalaugar is one of the best places to experience the Icelandic Highlands and is relatively easy to reach. The rhyolite mountains make for impressive grand landscapes. Because of their shapes and colorful mineral deposits, they also make great subjects for compressed or abstract landscape images. There are several hiking paths you can take to gain elevation and better photograph the mountains. Most people start by climbing onto the Laugahraun lava field and walking a mile or so. From here you can continue along the valley floor and ascend the mountain. This route has a lot of elevation gain and eventually connects to another trail to return to the campground. The views from the ridgeline are quite spectacular. A popular trail is accessed by heading left after leaving the lava field. You slowly climb the side of Brennisteinsalda. Along the way are thermal vents and colorful rhyolite. This image was taken near the summit of this trail.

The weather can be quite changeable here so come prepared with full rain gear. Even when the weather turns bad, it’s an unforgettable experience and worth the effort. The first time I visited, I took a bus from Reykjavik for a day and it forded a couple of small streams. The second time I went by SUV via the Highland Center and didn’t need to cross any water. There is an axle deep river just before the campground, but if you’re only visiting for the day, you can park before the river and cross a footbridge.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

