Praia do Cordoama, Algarve, Portugal

This beach is really fantastic, especially a few minutes before sunset when the light is beautifully yellow and the Atlantic waves are 1-2 metres high.

High cliffs are present and surround the beach, resulting in the appearance of boulders at low tide. Thus, with each tide, the landscape changes again. The difficulty is to be present at the right time, in the right light, at the right wave.

For me, it is always impressive to photograph the ocean, to capture the precise moment that makes it unforgettable and magical.

