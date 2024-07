Waitsfield, Vermont, USA

For the past 25 years, I have loved photographing my home state of Vermont from its many backroads. I have driven by and taken a picture of this lone tree many times.

In mid-winter, snow to glorious sunsets to this pic in the fall season. It's located on an award-winning dairy farm for its amazing cheese and the wonderful farmers, the von Trapp family farmstead in Waitsfield Common.

Dairy cows are typically very social; they like to hang out in groups. Seeing this single lonely dairy cow up on the ridge seemingly visiting the tree was kind of heartwarming.

