Twisted Pine, Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan County, Wyoming, USA

Unique weather patterns sometimes create an inversion along the face of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming, where the mountains rise above a lower cloud layer.

The morning I captured this image, it started to look clear and sunny. Still, as I shot other subjects, I watched as the layer of fog cloaking the valley floor began rising in elevation, undulating, breathing, and slowly devouring the landscape.

Over an hour, the fog layer rose 2000+ feet in elevation. As it climbed the mountains, I anticipated the unique lighting conditions of sun and fog, so I hurried to this old sentinel standing guard atop a wind-swept knoll at the upper end of the Tongue River Canyon.

Fog and mist quickly shrouded my position, rendering the light flat. However, I knew there would be gaps in the swirling mass, so I waited patiently. Eventually, a shaft of light cut through the clouds and warmed the scene, allowing for this cool capture.

