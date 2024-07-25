    Search
    Twisted Pine, Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan County, Wyoming, USA
    By Tim Doolin

    Unique weather patterns sometimes create an inversion along the face of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming, where the mountains rise above a lower cloud layer.

    The morning I captured this image, it started to look clear and sunny. Still, as I shot other subjects, I watched as the layer of fog cloaking the valley floor began rising in elevation, undulating, breathing, and slowly devouring the landscape.

    Over an hour, the fog layer rose 2000+ feet in elevation. As it climbed the mountains, I anticipated the unique lighting conditions of sun and fog, so I hurried to this old sentinel standing guard atop a wind-swept knoll at the upper end of the Tongue River Canyon.

    Fog and mist quickly shrouded my position, rendering the light flat. However, I knew there would be gaps in the swirling mass, so I waited patiently. Eventually, a shaft of light cut through the clouds and warmed the scene, allowing for this cool capture.


