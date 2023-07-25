Woluwe Saint Pierre, Brussels, Belgium

Aerial View Over Salin du Midi, Camargue, France. It was for a long time that I wanted to visit Camargue. It is a beautiful region in the south of France with some wonderful photo opportunities: the famous white horses, the flamingos, and of course the salt lakes. And this summer we planned our holidays so that we can spend a few days there, and I was not disappointed. The aerial views over the salt lakes offer endless possibilities for abstract images, so for two mornings I woke up for sunrise and I flew my drone over the lakes. This is one of the images that I captured there.

