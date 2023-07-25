Port Bickerton Lighthouse, Nova Scotia, Canada

This picture is from a road trip I took through Nova Scotia in the fall of 2014. The autumn foliage was the main reason for the trip, but I couldn't resist taking a shot of this lighthouse on my way to Cape Breton Island. It's actually two lighthouses, and I had never seen that before, not to mention the fact that it was the perfect time for a single exposure that would balance the brightness of the scene with the moon. The purple tone in the sky is really the star of this photo, and I used a minimalist style to draw the viewer's attention to it.

