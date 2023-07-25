Okarito Wetland Walk, West Coast, New Zealand

Okarito Lagoon is a shallow estuary on New Zealand's wild West Coast that is a haven for birdlife, especially the magnificent Royal Spoonbills and White Herons that nest along the nearby Waitangiroto River. On this occasion, I visited the lagoon to photograph the mirror reflections and dawn fog that is common here in Winter. Having arrived the afternoon before, I explored the wetland walkway through the forest and reed-covered tidal flats and photographed some of the unique birdlife. While the Kiwis would not be active until dark, I hoped to spy a Tui, Fernbird, Tomtit or NZ Robin. But, while I could hear their calls, they were nowhere to be seen.

One of the lessons I've been learning is to balance thorough planning and visualisation with flexibility and acceptance - finding images even when conditions don't match expectations. This afternoon, my usual interests in wildlife and landscape photography were thwarted by the absence of wildlife and the unfavourable harsh overhead lighting. I tried exploring macro photography in the dense podocarp forest behind the lagoon, but it was the wrong time of year for fungi or flowers. It seemed I couldn't find something to photograph.

As I wandered back through the seemingly empty expanse of reeds and grasses of the tidal wetlands, I was struck by the beautiful changing colours of the grasses as the bright sunlight illuminated their many hues. Where there had been nothing (no "thing") to photograph, this abstract collection of colour and texture was itself simple beauty. Indeed, endless compositions placed the colours and shading in different arrangements. I'm not sure why this particular image stands out, except that it most strongly conveys the delight I felt finding beauty without form.

