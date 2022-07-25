    Search
    Three Valley Gap, British Columbia, Canada
    By Wolfgang Whyte

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    So, I'm on my way to grandma's house. Yes, I was wearing a red hoodie, but that's neither here nor there. Anyways, the sun's coming up, and I notice these breadcrumbs, and as the light grows a smidge brighter, I can plainly see the breadcrumbs wending their way off before me, like in a haphazard sort of path. A faint whiff of gingerbread tinges the warm morning air, and I realize I skipped breakfast. So I follow the breadcrumbs for a bit.

    The light in the valley seems to swell ever-so-faintly with each passing step, and I hear what I swear was a growl. Must be my stomach, thinks I, having skipped out the door a half hour past with neither coffee nor a bagel; nothing but my trusty Canon R5, my nifty fifty, and a dream. Okay, and a red hoodie. The trail of breadcrumbs laid out before me through the trees and dew-soaked grass follows the gentle downward slope of the land, and my ears can barely pick out the lazy lapping of water ahead.

    I follow till the path of crumbs ends where the trees part, and lo! I have stumbled across someone's grandma's house. Not my grandma - she lives in Scotland. But most assuredly someone's grandma. How could it not be so, lest I be dreaming? The vision before me was fairy-tale perfect! As proof against such a dream, I fired up my camera and took the shot, half-asleep for certain, with my ISO stuck at 500. And sure as God made gingerbread, the place was real, for I have the photographic proof now there on my hard-drive, which I'll share with you here as testament that I may be three-shades mad, but I wasn't dreaming!

