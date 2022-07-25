Lost Lake, CO, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We woke up at 4:15am out of Crested Butte, CO to drive for 45 minuets to get to Lost Lake, CO before the sunrise which was at 5:20. We wanted to get to the spot early to set up and at 5am the water was smooth. It was a great spot to get the lake with the reflection of the mountains with snow on the mountain tops. However, as the sun started to rise around 5:18 am the wind kicks up and so much for a smooth lake. We waited around and it seemed like the wind would never die down. So, I started to look for other shots and notice the sunrise reflection across the lake and got excited. But the reflection of the sunrise in the lake was not good. I took out my iPhone and started to take shots with it. I looked down at my feet and notice the water right by the lakes edge was smooth, so I took the shot and was excited at what I saw. I to honest I never saw the reed so grass till I uploaded the image on my desktop.

