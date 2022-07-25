Dallas Divide Sunrise, Telluride, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I love the fall colors and I love visiting the mountains. When I can photograph these two things together it makes me very happy. A friend had invited me to New Mexico to do some photography around her home state. She had just been in Colorado and said the colors were at peak and that we needed to make a side trip there.

Beings from the flat lands of North Dakota, I always love the chance to spend time in the mountains. We arrived late in Telluride and got up very early for an hour drive to the Dallas Divide, where she thought we might see an awesome sunrise. We arrived in the dark, and waited with others, with the same idea.

When the sun came up none of us were disappointed. The morning sunlight, the beautiful fall colors, and the gorgeous mountains just took your breath away. I took some photos standing with everyone else along the fence and then I noticed a chance to possibly include a sunburst in my photo-something I enjoy the challenge of capturing. So I moved way to the left of the crowd and I was happy when the sun peaked out and gave me a sunburst to photograph.

