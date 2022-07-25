Alabama Hills, Lone Pine, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

While the name Alabama Hills probably doesn’t register with the average person, the names of Western movies made here would, hundreds from the 1920s-60s. My first visit to the Alabama Hills was a major bust. When we arrived at the aptly named Movie Flat Road, we were greeted by a soldier standing on top of a Humvee. He told us the Army was using the entire area to make training films. Apparently the US Army considered the region a reasonable facsimile of Afghanistan. The next year, while planning our trip, I made certain the area would be open.

Probably the best known feature here is Mobius Arch, although there are several others nearby. After shooting Mt Whitney through the arch like hundreds before me, I turned around looking for other opportunities. I quickly saw that the sky was lighting up in dramatic fashion over the Inyo Mountains to the east. Finding some interesting foreground boulders, I settled in to capture a series of frames as the sunrise progressed. Perhaps it just luck, but I experienced impressive sunrises on more than half of the days I was in the eastern Sierra.

Lone Pine is a small town with only a couple of motels, usually full in season, but there are also a couple of campgrounds nearby. About 50 miles north of Lone Pine is the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest which should not be missed. You can include a day or two at the Alabama Hills with either or both Death Valley NP and the eastern Sierra.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now