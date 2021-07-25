Landmanalagaur Sunset, Iceland

Picture Story

We reached Landmanalagaur just before the sun was setting behind the mountains and the view during the drive was beautiful. After checking in to the hostel, i quickly grabbed my tripod and the camera gear and raced towards this point.

Thankfully, the light was still good and there were clouds so i thought of capturing some long exposure shots of the magnificent landscape. The only challenge while capturing this photo was high wind conditions and that was the time i thanked myself for investing in a sturdy tripod. So i would suggest investing in a good and sturdy tripod for such conditions.

We were at Landmanalagaur for a few more days but the weather was not on our side. But again the weather in Iceland changes in minutes. Would suggest adding Landmanalagaur to your Iceland itinerary and stay in the lodge as there are a few day hikes in this area.

We visited this place in September and last part of the drive is on a gravel road and can be managed without a 4x4. There is a water crossing just before the Landmanalagaur campsite/lodge. If one is not comfortable with the water crossing, there is a parking option just before the water crossing and you can walk towards the campsite/lodge.

There is also a hot spring nearby where one could relax after a day's hike and enjoy the view of the surrounding valley.We were also lucky to witness northern lights during the first night of our stay.

