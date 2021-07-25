Hope Cove, Salcombe, Devon, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Just returned from a weeks break away in Devon. One of the place I have wanted to visit for a while is Hope Cove. So as a beautiful day we drove there and spent the evening watching the sunset. I saw these two men standing in the water watching the sunset, one with a dog which can just be seen swimming in front of the furthest man. I framed the shot to get as many leading lines as possible and even used the angle of the two men also as a sort of leading line.

