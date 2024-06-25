Lonely Tree, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

In 2017, as part of our quest to visit the many US National Parks, my wife and I embarked on three weeks in Utah to visit the "Mighty Five": Zion, Bryce, Capital Reef, Canyonlands, and Arches. For me, the highlight was Bryce. There is no other place in the world with the vast expanse of towering sandstone hoodoos that you see there. I find the vista to be visually mesmerizing.

Bryce Canyon runs for miles along an escarpment facing east in the regional plateau. The distance along the road from the Visitor's Center to the south end of the park is 17 miles or 27 km. There are many overlooks and trails that allow for plenty of views over and among the fields of hoodoo formations. It was named after Ebenezer Bryce, a Mormon pioneer rancher who settled here in the late 1800s. He reportedly described his canyon as a "hell of a place to lose a cow."

There is a lot to see here, and we stayed for three days. Our room was in the park lodge, within walking distance of the canyon rim, so we would not lose time getting to the locations that we wanted to visit. One of my favourite shots was this one near Inspiration Point, with the little pine overlooking the early morning light on the amphitheatre.

