Bethel Fields, Shelby, Missouri, USA

On the 20th of June, 2023, the wheat in the area of my family's farm in Shelby County, Missouri, was nearing harvest maturity, so I set out to capture a sunset photo to post on the Facebook page You Grew Up In Shelby County. Many members of this page group like to see my pictures from around Shelby County.

I took my tripod, Canon 5Ds and Zeiss 50mm lens out to the wheat field at 8:20, anticipating the sunset at 8:40 pm. I knew I wanted to focus primarily on the heads of the bearded wheat and not include the stalks or stems. So getting the tripod to the desired height was essential to the photograph's success.

My Zeiss 50mm Makro Planar is solely manual focus, and it is always fun to see images that contain a lot of detail come into focus. Getting the timing of the sunset is also critical.

We are in a drought affecting a large area of the Midwest. I had hoped to have some cloud cover to make dramatic colour in the sky with different hues, but the evenings have been cloudless in this dry weather pattern. As you can see, I did capture a bit of "starburst" as the sun set on the horizon.

So, I successfully captured a photograph worth sharing on the "You Grew Up In Shelby County" Facebook page, and my effort was well received and enjoyed.

