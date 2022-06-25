Death Valley National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The landscapes of the Death Valley National Park are often reminiscent of another planet so I gave It's beautiful uniqe locations names of places on the moon. This one for exsample is the "Sea of Moisture". Although Death Valley is one of the driest places in America the ground in this amazing salt flat was surprisingly moist. And the view ... definitely from the moon. The general principle in Death Valley is to walk west. A lot. Have'nt find anything? Just keep walking. This location is a little hard to find. I found it after quite a long walk west. It slightly reminds of Budwater Basin but still different, very special and well worth the effort.

