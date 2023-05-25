Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India

This photo captures the mesmerising beauty of the Himalayan mountain range, emphasising the interplay between the region’s stunning natural light and its soaring birdlife.

Shot with a keen eye for symmetry and an appreciation for the surreal, this photograph transports the viewer to a dreamy, almost otherworldly realm. But amid this otherworldliness, themes of freedom, existentialism, and the fight between light and dark emerge as the viewer is invited to ponder life’s profound mysteries.

There is a sense of chasing and hunting beauty, chasing the perfect picture and capturing the fleeting essence of a chance encounter. The result is an awe-inspiring, introspective, and deeply moving photographic journey.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

