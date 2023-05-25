Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA

Canyonlands National Park might be Utah's most underrated National Park. Mesa Arch at sunrise is truly something to behold and a treat for photographers, regardless of skill level. But there is so much more to Canyonlands.

Unfortunately, most visitors (including photographers) only see the Green River overlook at midday when the colors and details are washed out. Sunsets are tricky. Clouds are fickle, and the desert only comes to life when the light hits it just right. There is no getting around it; it is a tough place to shoot.

An hour before sunset, the western horizon was black. I didn't think there was any chance I would end up with a worthwhile image. So instead of leaving for greener pastures, I started chatting with a photographer from England.

The minutes passed quickly, and a gap opened on the horizon. That is when the magic happened. Sunlight poked through the blackness. The rocks before me turned red, and the Green River lived up to its name. The glow of white rocks on the canyon rim glowed, juxtaposing with the deep reds of the blackness in the sky, and I knew I had witnessed something remarkable.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now