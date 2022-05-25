Rascafria, Madrid, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This bridge was ordered to be built by Phillip V of Spain to simplify his journeys from his redidence at the "Granja de San Ildefonso" to the Monastery of Paular. Roughly speaking, the bridge may have been constructed in 1725, towards the end of the Spanish Baroque era. This almost hidden old piece of architecture crosses the Lozoya river in the midst of a pine tree forest. The nearest place to legally park your vehicle is about a three and a half kilometre walk through a beautiful forest to the location.

To capture this image I used a sturdy tripod, a 3-stop ND filter and a circular polariser. The image is a focus stack of three photographs to assure focus in all fields from foreground to background. A pair of Wellington boots came very handy to step into the water and find the best composition I could possibly. When I am out on locations such as this one, I find it very good practice to get as many frames as possible on the camera: vertical, landscape and even panoramic format.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now