Zabriskie Point, Death Valley National Park, California, USA

Erosion is one of the primary forces in geologic change. It can be slow as in the grinding down of mountains into foothills or it can be fast as in the washing away of clay or sandy layers. If rains are infrequent, these features are preserved, at least in terms of a human time scale. From a landscape photographer’s perspective, all the better if there are multiple soil layers containing different minerals weathering at different rates. For anyone attracted to abstract patterns, they are great subjects by themselves.

The badlands at Zabriskie Point are prime examples of this. The fact that you only have to walk a few hundred feet from your car up a small hill doesn’t detract from the sense of raw nature laid out before you. Beside the grand view of Golden Canyon, Manley Beacon and the Panamint Mountains in the distance, there are all sorts of photographic possibilities in the varied geology before you, best captured by a short to medium telephoto lens.

In this scene I liked the fact that the badlands went from lighter to darker tones as it progressed from foreground to background. Zabriskie Point is one of those places you can keep returning to and not run out of new compositions. It’s only five miles from Furnace Creek, so it’s a great sunrise location. While you won’t be alone, there is plenty of room along the ridge line to shoot from. Furnace Creek has a campground and lodge, restaurant and general store and 4X4 rentals for trips to the Racetrack and Eureka Dunes.

