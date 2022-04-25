Spring Foliage, Snagov, Ilfov, Romania

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Spring in the woods can be a mesmerizing context for photography, as the surroundings change rather fast, between a couple of days. Therefore, the woods around Bucharest are a favorite playground for me, as I am able to find there little, fragile signs of nature's revival after the cold of winter.

This image is a very good example of this, just as flowers rise from within the bed of autumn leafs through the raw green of surrounding foliage. The small flower in this image was just about to open it's yellow leafs, perhaps in a few days, and what attracted me was not only it's spiky-bulbous shape but also it's curvature as it rose around other, bigger plants, making it's way towards the light. The long zoom lens used here played to my advantage, as I was looking to obtain a chromatic-pleasant out of focus area that would highlight the flower.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

