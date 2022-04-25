Lookout Col, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There are many interesting peaks along the Trans Canada Highway in Rogers Pass, British Columbia, and at a focal length of 500mm, it's easy to isolate those particularly interesting segments of a fascinating snowy landscape from what would otherwise be a pleasant but generally mundane snowy fresco.

This image of a shadow-strewn peak behind the intentionally overlooked foreground blanket-whiteness of Lookout Col is a prime example of how you can massage a dramatic mood out of an everyday afternoon mountain vista that would have been a boring, snow-blind sheet of whiteness with a typical ultra-wide 14 or 16mm landscaper's lens.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

