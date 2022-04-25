Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The depths of the Grand Canyon contain many exquisite details that can only be appreciated through a long lens. But the reach of the telephoto lens is necessary but not sufficient for true appreciation of these structures. There must also be sufficient light at a low angle to throw the details into relief and isolate any distinctive shapes from the surrounding geological terrain. Without this light, the casual observer will quickly pass over these views without noticing their beauty. The flat light of midday, when most visitors pass through the park, renders the details as simple desert terrain, and does not attract any further attention. As the sun sets, as in this view, the massive stone wall, and the unique conical pyramid of Dana Butte enter your awareness thanks to the reach of the longer lens.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now