North Cascades, Skagit County, WA, USA

Flying up around the North Cascades after recent snow is one of my favorite places to experience nature and be in awe of the peaks in that area. We flew out of Concrete airport and climbed to over 8,000 feet to begin our tour. This flight is inspired by Fred Becky’s book, “A Range of Glaciers: The Exploration and Survey of the Northern Cascade Range.” A resident of Seattle, Fred was one of North America’s most celebrated mountaineers. He holds the world’s record for the first ascents, including many in the North Cascades.

You can appreciate his fascination and the peaks, glaciers and mountain pass. We were flying in a Piper Cub, bundled up against the 10-degree chill outside, and I was shooting through glass for these images. This pass close to Mount Chaval read out in the over 1,000 images I captured that evening. The light was fading towards sunset, and the details of the trees, chutes, and frozen rock stood out.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now