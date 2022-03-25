View From Firostefani Village, Santorini Island, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I am a travel photographer. I love to travel. Photography is my passion, and I try hard to make it my full-time job. 2020 was a challenging year for me and the whole planet. My goal to create a compelling portfolio and start chasing my dream in photography had to wait. Travel restrictions and lockdowns made travel almost impossible. I focused on learning new photographic skills and improving my knowledge and technique. It was the only thing I could do for the coming months, hoping that the restrictions would end and be able to travel again.

During the summer, I was working in the family business. Because of the situation with the pandemic and the low traffic in the tourist industry, I decided to make a photographic trip to Greek Islands. An island-hopping to the Cyclades. A chance to take beautiful photos. The last stop in this journey was the beautiful island of Santorini. World-famous for its beauty and its unique landscape shaped by the eruption of the volcano thousands of years ago. Also very famous for its unforgettable sunsets. People from all over the world visit Santorini to enjoy its beauty. One of the most iconic and romantic destinations on the planet.

I was walking in the narrow streets of Firostefani during the golden hour. It was a warm afternoon. Some fresh breeze brings me the smell of summer flowers. People were moving around to find the best spot to enjoy the sunset. I had few minutes left to go there I thought would be my photo spot for the day. But suddenly, something changed my mind.

A wooden boat on a roof, and the sun was setting behind the volcano in the background. That was a perfect moment. The sky became red, the same as the Aegean sea. Imidietly I thought that this would be my picture. A vertical composition.The boat, the sea, and the volcano. I found my exposure and took that photograph moments before the sun was lost. I still remember the moment. An unexpected moment made me create a different version of the famous sunset of Santorini. My favorite image from that trip. Every time I see this image, it makes me want to go back.

