Great Barren Lake, Quinan, Nova Scotia, Canada

It was a peculiarly mild October morning on Great Barren Lake this morning. By canoe, I started fairly early, before sunrise to get what light mist might be rising from the lake and I did get some nice images but none of any islands. I paddled up the lake through a channel known as Owl's Head and into a neighbouring lake that had spectacular white granite boulders popping up all over the lakeshore.

A couple of hours had passed and I was starting to get hungry. One can only travel so far on a cup of coffee and a peanut butter sandwich so, I headed back to my camp site which was at the end of a medium-sized island. Instead of going straight to the campsite, I decided to take a long way around and found this small island to be a delightful subject.

Despite the Bluebird skies and the late morning sun high in the sky, I was drawn to the soft reflections in the water. They struck me as painterly in their texture and would most certainly be gone within the next little while as the wind would no doubt pick up as the day went on.

A prime example of the weather-worn trees and granites that line these lakes and the dense shrubbery that makes travel by foot along their shores rather difficult. Thank God for canoes and their silent and tranquil ability to traverse our waterways. Breakfast would have to wait as I took the time to soak in the sight and record this from my canoe.

