Lions Head, Cape Town, South Africa

After a week spent touring the southern reaches of South Africa, our final leg of the tour returned us to Cape Town on one of the windiest afternoons of the year, with gusts up to 100km/h.

Being avid explorers, it was an easy decision to attempt the hike to the top of the Lions Head and view what promised to be an enchanting sunset.

As we hiked higher and higher, the winds became stronger and stronger, blowing dust, leaves and even small rocks towards those risking the ascent. Mother nature finally defeated us about halfway up the ascent when another climber was nearly blown off the side of the trail.

This photo was snapped as we settled into a newfound perch where we would witness the sunset illuminating the cliffs of Table Mountain a rich red and the mountains "Table Cloth" a rich yellow as both towers above Camps Bay. Tripod use was impossible due to the gradient of the trail, and the wind was so powerful that the image was captured crouching in quite an awkward position to keep steady.

