Dark Vestahorn, Iceland

Vestahorn is one of the unique mountains in Iceland. This giant stands gracefully by the sea with all its volcanic characteristics. Whatever the weather offers – an overcast morning or a sunny golden hour – the location is very photogenic and a paradise for photographers. The black sand seems like a part of the mountain eroded into the water bank. Walking by the black sand beach adjacent to it, you can find interesting patterns everywhere.

This image was shot after a night-long rain and thunderstorm when I camped there overnight in search of the Aurora Borealis, but not all plans with nature get fulfilled. But the morning was not something you could miss out with low floating clouds creating intense mystery on the beach and around the mountain.

March is the month of highest precipitation in Iceland. You may find disturbing hurricanes making moving around difficult at times, but that adds to the drama and experience. The raw nature you see on this unique island is well ornamented with these volcanic mountains, beaches, lava moss and whatnot, things you have only read in your geography textbooks back then in school.

