Saint Pierre De Broughton, QC, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

About 5km from my home there is a nice place where I like making photographies. The access is kind of complicated with a rather steep cliff to descend toward the waterfall, and with the backpack heavy with camera equipment and a sturdy tripod. During winter time it is even more complicated, requiring snow shoes obviously! But once down there, the site is splendid! When I went there for this image, there was no trace of any recent human presence, with the snow a pristine white, and more than 2 feet deep. That was magical to see all that white and this nice green tinted ice and water. I made many pictures that day, but here is my favorite one. The icicles remind me of the tubes of a big organ, sitting just behind the iced lake at the front.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now