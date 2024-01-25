Kyirong Valley, Tibet, China

This was a long land journey from India to Mt. Kailash in Tibet. After a brief stop at the base camp in Nepal, a treacherous mountain road takes us across the border with Tibet, China. After visa formalities at the border outpost, we proceeded to Kyirong, one of several stops to acclimatize us to high altitude. The landscape in most of Tibet is barren, with almost no vegetation. Kyirong is an exception, with lots of greenery.

The photo shows a scene shot early morning from the hotel we had stayed overnight. It was amazing to see the mist and fog covering the lofty mountainsides.

