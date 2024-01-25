Begbie Falls, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

They say the best camera is the one you have with you. This was the case when I took this one in 2018. On a walk to the top of Begbie Falls, near Revelstoke in British Columbia, the only camera I had was my Apple iPhone 7.

It was one of those days when there was a fresh fall of snow at night. Snowflakes were still falling intermittently, and apart from the sound of the flow of water over the rocks, there was that wonderful eery silence - a silence you wish could stay with you all day just to be reminded of the sheer beauty of the place.

It's not the best photo I could have taken had I had my DSLR with me, but it's good enough! My iPhone did fine!

