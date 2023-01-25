Mayflower Gulch, Colorado, USA

Mayflower Gulch is located on Fremont Pass, just north of Leadville, CO. There is a rich history of mining in the area, and old infrastructure sits everywhere. These old cabins now play host to hikers and backcountry skiers surrounded by a beautiful sawtooth ridge around the rim of the gulch.

This particular mining village was built in the 1880s and worked into the 1900s but was eventually shut after the gold was deemed too tainted to be of any value. In 2009, Summit County, CO, purchased the mining claims to preserve the land forever for recreationists to enjoy for the foreseeable future.

