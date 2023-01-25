Klastorske Luky Wetland, Turiec, Slovakia

It seems to me that every landscape photographer who likes to take pictures of grand landscapes with a 16mm lens on a full frame body should spend a lot of time taking pictures of intimate scenes and details to improve their wide-angle photos.

This might sound a bit strange at first, but successful wide-angle shots often depend on the foregrounds we use in the compositions. An ideal photo wouldn’t just have a breathtaking view, dramatic light, and compelling detail in the foreground. Wide-angle shots give a sense of place, but the experience of a place and what we notice is different for all of us, and this should also translate into our images. Working with the foreground is profoundly personal and provides a lot of possibilities for creativity, and this is where frequent photographing of intimate scenes and details comes in handy. It trains us to notice all those unique small things that give character to the landscape. There are so many stories that can be told and so many different ways a place could be portrayed based on what foreground we choose to work with.

However, taking pictures of details is fun and should be more than just an exercise for future photo shoots. These pictures are like visual haiku. They arcanay a lot about a place in a very compressed way while leaving a lot to our imagination. And they are also easier to find. They are virtually everywhere, that is, if we can see them.

