Frankenthal Nature Reserve, Vosges Mountains, France

Graphism of trees covered by the snow of an altitude beech tree forest under misty conditions just after a heavy snowstorm. These harsh winter conditions are always excepted as they may turn a forest scene into a magical mood, especially when these conditions seem more unpredictable and rare.

I have roamed these mountains for years, and I am always very enthusiastic when harsh winter conditions are forecast. Due to the altitude, this alignment of tiny beech trees was particularly graphic, and some mist appeared to complete the winter scene.

