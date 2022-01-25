Skiddaw Sunrise, Lake District, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Lake District, in northwest England, is England’s largest national park and is known for its glacial ribbon lakes and rugged fell mountains. It is a magical place for both walking and photography.

There are sixteen lakes in the Lake District (although only one is officially a lake by name with the others being ‘meres’ or ‘waters’) and 214 fells described in Alfred Wainwright’s famous ‘Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells’ (although only 127 fells meet the most common definition of a mountain in the UK as a landform that rises at least 610 metres (2,000 feet) above sea level).

This image is of Skiddaw, the fourth highest peak in the Lake District and definitely a mountain at 3053 feet (931 metres). On this particular morning, I had gone up Lattrigg Fell hoping to catch a cloud inversion and/or beautiful early morning light on the mountains on the far shore of Derwentwater (not as energetic as it sounds, there is a car park which eliminates most of the ascent).

It was not to be. There was no cloud inversion and the rising sun failed to break through the cloud cover over Derwentwater and the peaks of the Newlands and Coledale Horseshoes.

As I stood there trying to keep warm, I looked behind me and noticed the most glorious early morning sunlight hitting Skiddaw. The low angle of sun created wonderful shadows in the valleys, which contrasted beautifully with the light on the fells. The light dusting of snow on the top of Skiddaw and pink cloud completed the scene.

I quickly turned my camera around and composed my image to fill the frame with the top of Skiddaw. I used a 1 stop graduated filter to help balance the exposure between the sky and Skiddaw.

