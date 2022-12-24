Red Rock Canyon, Nevada, USA

I drove into Red Rock Canyon, NV late morning. Missed the early morning sun on the rocks, but the light was favorable for some defined shots of the landscape.

The variation in color from the foreground to the rock cliffs gave depth to the pictures. Using a wide-angle lens and small aperture produced the perspective I was looking to capture.

This area was most appreciated for its expansiveness. I shifted from focusing on the details of the individual plants, rocks, peaks and valleys associated with this torrid geography and moved toward grasping the feeling of the place.

Widening the field of view provided the correct framing of Red Rock Canyon – this is what people travel here to see. As the afternoon set in and the sun rays started pushing shadows across the terrain, the textures of the landscape changed and made for some interesting photographs.

The morning chill gave way to the early afternoon Nevada sun and the plants seemed to come to life. This was a great time to shift focus to taking shots of individual plants – mostly cacti and a few flowers that woke in the new light. I broke for the day as the overhead light drowned out the definition of the land.

