Bingham Falls, Stowe, Vermont, USA

As part of our fall RV tour of the USA North East my wife and I spend a few days in Vermont. I had researched the various waterfall in the region and this fall know as Bingham Falls was one that I had put on my list of locations I would like to shoot. Because my style of photography is gigapixel wall mural photography, I shoot this using a focal length of 200mm. With this focal length, in order to get the entire scene in focus I needed to do Focus Bracketing and Focus Stacking in order to get a final image that was fully in focus. A total of 2277 individual shots were taken of this scene yielding approximately 120 focus stacked images. These were stitched into the final 1.29 gigapixel image measuring 25,972 x 50,000 pixels. (86.5 in x 166 in) 219.9 cm x 423 cm.

Thankfully, on this day there was no wind. The low light in this secluded valley in late afternoon allowed for a slower shutter speed needed for the smooth milky waterfall. The Canon R5's focus bracketing mode makes it an excellent camera for doing focus bracketing. It is able to capture a focus bracketed set of 30 individual images is less than 2 seconds. This is especially important when doing a stitched panorama because one needs to capture the entire set of images as rapidly as possible to avoid changes in the lighting.

The focus stacking was done using Helicon Focus Pro. I then stitched the focus stacked images with PTGui outputting the stitched image as a PSB file. I then opened the file in Photoshop for final editing. Editing this size image requires a powerful computer. I have built a custom computer with 128 GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 970 video with graphics processor, many TB of hard disc storage specifically for handing this type of gigapixel images.

