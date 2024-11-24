    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Loch Mullardoch, Highland, Scotland
    By Colin Leslie

    I reached the remote Mullardoch area at the head of Glen Cannich just as the sun was beginning to light up the mountains. Loch Mullardoch has a hydroelectric dam, so the water level fluctuates widely, which can lead to a fairly dull foreground. So, I was happy to find this exposed boulder as foreground interest.

    I placed the boulder (visually!) between the two sides of the loch with some water above to give the image some symmetry and waited for the light to hit. A polariser also allowed me to slow the shutter speed, and I used the OM1's internal live ND filter to extend this to 1 sec for a smooth effect on the water.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®