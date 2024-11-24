Loch Mullardoch, Highland, Scotland

I reached the remote Mullardoch area at the head of Glen Cannich just as the sun was beginning to light up the mountains. Loch Mullardoch has a hydroelectric dam, so the water level fluctuates widely, which can lead to a fairly dull foreground. So, I was happy to find this exposed boulder as foreground interest.

I placed the boulder (visually!) between the two sides of the loch with some water above to give the image some symmetry and waited for the light to hit. A polariser also allowed me to slow the shutter speed, and I used the OM1's internal live ND filter to extend this to 1 sec for a smooth effect on the water.