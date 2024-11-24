    Search
    Frosted Branches, Mont St Hilaire, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Having just purchased my Olympus 40-150mm F/2.8 zoom lens (80-300 35mm equivalent), I had to try it out. I went to Mont St-Hilaire, a lovely rural area near my Montreal home.

    I stopped at this spot where the landscape had caught my attention: the beautiful frost-covered branches in the foreground and the long, straight highway disappearing into the icy fog.

    Handholding my camera with my new lens, I composed and framed the image using a 120 mm focal length (35 mm equivalent). To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 2 stops.

    Two hours before, I had captured a frost-decorated branch that was published on my portfolio.

    Looking at all the images I had taken that day, I was very happy with the results. I am always impressed by the quality and portability of my 4/3 gear.

