Warmia Region, Olsztyn, Poland

Autumn 2023 is the warmest in Poland's temperature records for over 100 years. Due to ongoing climate changes, the last months have been very dry too. Luckily, for enthusiasts of mushroom pickers, forests are full of blooming species of fungi. It is really hard to safely pick those edible, but great diversity is a blessing for nature photographers.

Instead of walking with a large basket, I am crawling in woodland bedding, looking for the best perspective and interesting mushrooms to pick from. The lens change from a standard macro to a 15 mm manual Laowa also seems to be a great improvement. Such a wide point of view, together with the shift function, gives more creative possibilities to present the whole forest environment from the very bottom of the forest.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now