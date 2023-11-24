    Search
    Seeshaupt, Bavaria, Germany
    By Ulrike Eisenmann

    During these rainy and cold autumn days, I noticed a sunny window in the afternoon and went out to take a picture of the sunset over the lake nearby. Still, I suddenly saw some nice light patches on the leaves of only a few grasses, shrubs and trees near a fish pond, quickly realizing that this was something for my new, much-appreciated tele lens.

    Due to the trees, only a tiny spot was illuminated, which, in my view, was important to the mood of the picture. Fortunately, there was nearly no wind, so you could also see the reflections in the water.

