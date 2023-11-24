Seeshaupt, Bavaria, Germany

During these rainy and cold autumn days, I noticed a sunny window in the afternoon and went out to take a picture of the sunset over the lake nearby. Still, I suddenly saw some nice light patches on the leaves of only a few grasses, shrubs and trees near a fish pond, quickly realizing that this was something for my new, much-appreciated tele lens.

Due to the trees, only a tiny spot was illuminated, which, in my view, was important to the mood of the picture. Fortunately, there was nearly no wind, so you could also see the reflections in the water.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now