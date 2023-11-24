Al Jalali Fort, Muscat, Oman

Picture Story

This photo shows the fort of Al Jalali in the old Muscat harbour at dawn. Muscat (which means "anchorage") is the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, a country in the Arabian Peninsula.

Like other nearby fortifications, the story of this fort reflects the story of Muscat itself. When the Portuguese arrived in the region in the late 16th century, on their way to conquer Hormuz, they established a series of forts to protect the bay of Muscat, including this one, which they named St. John. Today, the fort still watches over the waters approaching the city, adding a picturesque trait to this beautiful city.

I used to live in Oman several years ago, and recently, I returned for another period. As a Portuguese, I saw these amazing historical and cultural landmarks, almost like windows into the distant past. After driving to the harbour, I arrived at the location before dawn and chose a spot from which to frame the fort against the first light of the day.

I chose a 56mm lens, a mild telephoto, for my Fujifilm APS-C camera. It provided the perfect composition, with just the fort on top of the rocks; the quiet water and the soft pink colours of the sky and clouds provided complementary elements to the scene. The fort was still illuminated by artificial light, balancing the natural light nicely. Before returning home, I walked around the area for a while, photographing other forts. It was an excellent way to start the day.

